Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to come out as gay, making the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Monday. “I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania,” said Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

NFLPosted by
The Independent

NFL shares video declaring ‘football is gay’ in response to player coming out

The NFL has shared a video declaring that “football is gay” after Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player following his announcement last week.The straightforward video consists of white text on a black background, starting with the words “football is gay”. The video continues over a drumming beat with cheering in the background.“Football is lesbian,” the video adds. “Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is...
NFLThe Day

By coming out, Carl Nassib is saving lives

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”
NFLDaily Tribune

Ex-Packers lineman and LGBTQ+ advocate Esera Tuaolo relieved and proud to see first openly gay active NFL player

Esera Tuaolo finally has an answer to the biggest question he's been asked over the past two decades. "Twenty years of speaking and going out there and educating people on homophobia in sports and the LGBTQ community, the big question has been, 'When will the first active NFL player come out?' " the former Green Bay Packers lineman said. "I can answer that now. June 21."
NFLFox News

Carl Nassib's announcement leads to NFL commercial: 'Football is gay'

The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay. The commercial starts out saying: "Football is gay." The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport. "If you love this...
NFLSlate

What It Would Take for More NFL Players to Come Out of the Closet

Last week, NFL defensive end Carl Nassib put out this video on Instagram. In it, he’s holding the camera selfie-style. You can see a bright green lawn behind him. And in the most understated way possible he says: “I just want to take a quick moment to say, I’m gay.”
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLPosted by
Benzinga

New NFL Video Proclaims 'Football Is Gay' In Support Of Carl Nassib

As Pride Month draws to a close, the National Football League has released an online video that proclaims “Football is gay.”. What Happened: Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced he was gay, becoming the first active player within the NFL to self-identify as being part of the LGBTQ demographic. As part of his announcement, Nassib also stated he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

FOCO Releases Limited Edition Carl Nassib Bobblehead

FOCO is manufacturing 221 Carl Nassib bobbleheads, starting at $50. Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player last month. Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history by becoming the first active NFL player to come as gay. In the days that followed, Nassib’s jersey sales skyrocketed and became...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

While praising Carl Nassib, Bruce Smith says 90s Buffalo Bills had gay players

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay last week, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the process. Prior to Nassib, many NFL players have come out following the end of their playing career. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith shared his support for Nassib this weekend and also spoke about the 90s-era teams.

