Special Weather Statement issued for Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, North Sevier, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grainger; Jefferson; Knox; North Sevier; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN KNOX...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN UNION...GRAINGER AND NORTHERN SEVIER COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 820 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knoxville, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, Maynardville, Rutledge, White Pine, Plainview, New Market and Strawberry Plains.