Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN SUSSEX...KENT...SOUTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE...EASTERN KENT AND SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 814 PM EDT, a cluser of severe thunderstorms were located 8 miles northeast of Dover Base Housing, or 8 miles east of Dover, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Dover, Smyrna, Milford, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Clayton, Lewes, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Cheswold, Ellendale, Bowers, Goldsboro, Woodside, Viola, Hartly, Hazlettville and Dover Speedway. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH