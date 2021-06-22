Severe Weather Statement issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presidio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTY At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast of Presidio, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Presidio, Big Bend Ranch State Park, Shafter, Casa Piedra and Presidio Lely International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov