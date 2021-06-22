Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot; Piscataquis The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Southern Aroostook County in northern Maine North central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Chamberlain Lake to near Telos Lake to near Ripogenus, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Patten, Mount Katahdin, Ripogenus, Mount Chase, Oxbow, South Branch Pond, Shin Pond, Baxter State Park, Moosehorn Crossing, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Telos Lake, Grand Lake Seboeis, Grand Lake Matagamon, Katahdin Lake and Moro Plantation. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH