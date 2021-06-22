Special Weather Statement issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Panola; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PANOLA SOUTHEASTERN RUSK...NORTH CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Minden, or 7 miles southeast of Henderson, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Timpson, Garrison, Pinehill, Minden, Mount Enterprise, Chapman, Dotson, Church Hill, Lawsonville and Brachfield.