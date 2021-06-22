Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND NORTHERN NACOGDOCHES COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Trawick, or 19 miles south of Henderson, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nacogdoches, Sacul, Trawick, Cushing, Appleby, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Looneyville, Glenfawn and Laneville.