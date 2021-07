Eddie Combs out of Satellite Beach (Fla.) arrived at the Ole Miss camp in June with one thing on his mind. "This is the first time I have ever been to the state of Mississippi," Combs said before the camp started. "I'm just trying to learn if this is going to be my home for the next four years after I graduate from Satellite. I have a lot of colleges talking to me right now, but I really like what I'm hearing from Ole Miss so far."