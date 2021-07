The Oklahoma Summer heat is nothing to mess with. We'll be seeing temperatures very soon breaking 100 degrees for days and even weeks at a time. It can be miserable during the Summer months in the Sooner State with insane, ever changing weather patterns and of course the near unbearable heat. People who aren't from Oklahoma are surprised at just how hot it can get and how we just seem to go with it as best we can. I guess you just kind of get use to it after awhile. Or at least you hope to anyway.