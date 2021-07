ITHACA, NY (WSKG) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told reporters at an event in Ithaca Monday she is not interested in running for Governor of New York. Gillibrand, who called for the resignation of current Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March in the wake of several misconduct allegations against the governor, said she is ruling out a bid for the office in 2022.