Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:28 p.m. Sunday, June 20, East US 30 and Arnolt Drive, Warsaw. Drivers: Joshua A. Fowler, 40, East SR 28, Muncie, and Robert B. Jackson, 61, Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Fowler was traveling eastbound on US 30 at Arnolt Drive, Warsaw, and was in the left hand lane. He drove around Jackson’s vehicle and proceeded back into the right hand lane, crashing into Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson’s vehicle spun out into the median. Damage: Up to $5,000.www.inkfreenews.com