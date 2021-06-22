Online date scams woman out of $10,000: Avon Lake Police Blotter

An officer at 12:26 p.m. June 28 went to Aldi’s Supermarket for a shoplifting incident in progress. The manager told him two men were inside the store loading up a shopping cart full of groceries. She said the same two men on a number of prior occasions have loaded large amounts of groceries into a shopping cart and left the store with the items without paying for them. She had all the prior incidents documented. The officer waited for the two to exit. After a short time, one of them did leave. The manager identified the man as one involved in previous thefts. The officer asked the man for identification, which he gave the officer. The suspect had several active warrants. The suspect suddenly fell to the ground and began shaking, blocking the walkway to the store and causing others to become alarmed. He periodically stopped shaking to catch his breath and opened his eyes to look around. The city’s squad arrived. The second suspect then left the store. He was involved with previous thefts with the other man at the store. He gave the officer requested information. The two were brothers. He had an active felony warrant. The second man was detained due to his warrant and placed in the cruiser and under arrest. He told the officer he and his brother often take items from Aldi’s. He said they did not have money or credit cards to pay for the items. The other suspect was transported to the hospital. The abandoned cart was inside the store and filled with meat, laundry detergent and other perishable food items. While the suspect was being booked, he told the officer his brother fakes seizures when confronted by authorities in hopes he would be released. The second brother was issued a court summons and transported to Cuyahoga County Jail, which refused to take him. He was released at the scene. The officer went to the hospital at 2:30 p.m. where the other suspect was evaluated and released. He told the officer he hoped by his having a seizure, he would be released. He was not. He was placed into handcuffs and into the cruiser. Dispatch began contacting cities in which the suspect had warrants. Brook Park police agreed to accept him. The officer returned to the store where he received a statement and receipts of items the brothers shoplifted. The total amount was $4,698. The store plans to prosecute the brothers.