Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon Lake, OH

Online date scams woman out of $10,000: Avon Lake Police Blotter

By Cheryl Higley, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman reported May 27 that she willingly gave $10,000 cash to someone she met through an online dating site. She believes she was scammed and wants her money back. On June 4, police stopped a driver for a faulty exhaust. The man had a warrant for assault through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody by Avon Lake police and transferred into a deputy’s custody.

www.cleveland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Avon Lake, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Online Scams#Avon Lake Police Blotter#Ohio Civil#Electric Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Middleburg Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Brothers find double trouble for shoplifting: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 12:26 p.m. June 28 went to Aldi’s Supermarket for a shoplifting incident in progress. The manager told him two men were inside the store loading up a shopping cart full of groceries. She said the same two men on a number of prior occasions have loaded large amounts of groceries into a shopping cart and left the store with the items without paying for them. She had all the prior incidents documented. The officer waited for the two to exit. After a short time, one of them did leave. The manager identified the man as one involved in previous thefts. The officer asked the man for identification, which he gave the officer. The suspect had several active warrants. The suspect suddenly fell to the ground and began shaking, blocking the walkway to the store and causing others to become alarmed. He periodically stopped shaking to catch his breath and opened his eyes to look around. The city’s squad arrived. The second suspect then left the store. He was involved with previous thefts with the other man at the store. He gave the officer requested information. The two were brothers. He had an active felony warrant. The second man was detained due to his warrant and placed in the cruiser and under arrest. He told the officer he and his brother often take items from Aldi’s. He said they did not have money or credit cards to pay for the items. The other suspect was transported to the hospital. The abandoned cart was inside the store and filled with meat, laundry detergent and other perishable food items. While the suspect was being booked, he told the officer his brother fakes seizures when confronted by authorities in hopes he would be released. The second brother was issued a court summons and transported to Cuyahoga County Jail, which refused to take him. He was released at the scene. The officer went to the hospital at 2:30 p.m. where the other suspect was evaluated and released. He told the officer he hoped by his having a seizure, he would be released. He was not. He was placed into handcuffs and into the cruiser. Dispatch began contacting cities in which the suspect had warrants. Brook Park police agreed to accept him. The officer returned to the store where he received a statement and receipts of items the brothers shoplifted. The total amount was $4,698. The store plans to prosecute the brothers.
Cleveland Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Uber Eats driver robbed of her car in residential driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Euclid Heights Boulevard. At 6:40 p.m. July 7, officers responded to a report of a car stolen at gunpoint. A woman delivering food for Uber Eats told police that she had just dropped off food at a home and was walking in the home’s driveway back to her car when two males, both described as tall, thin and about 20 years old, ran toward her.
Lorain County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Sandusky man serving time in assault case dies at prison in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 22-year-old inmate from Sandusky died Thursday at the Lorain County Correctional Institution in Grafton, according to state prison officials. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and the Lorain County Coroner has not explained how Shamar Stevenson died. ODRC spokeswoman Sara French confirmed Stevenson’s death Friday but referred any additional questions about his death to the State Highway Patrol and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office, neither of which returned calls seeking comment.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio AG, Cleveland Police justify why they didn’t interview more witnesses in police killing of Arthur Keith

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police and Ohio Attorney General’s Office officials on Thursday refuted statements made by the attorney representing the family of Arthur Keith that investigators never tried to interview additional witnesses following the fatal shooting Keith by a housing police officer. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy