New Yorkers to Head to Polls Tuesday for Mayoral Primary
New York City is preparing for primary elections Tuesday, with residents voting to replace term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been in power since 2014. Democrats in New York City will choose between former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former de Blasio administration attorney Maya Wiley, and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.www.voanews.com