Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus

By The Associated Press
WCPO
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks. The eight other members of the team left early Sunday by chartered bus...

www.wcpo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Uganda Olympic#Ap#Nhk Tv#Asahi#Cabinet Secretariat#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Africa
Country
Japan
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthSeattle Times

Two young unvaccinated passengers on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

Two young unvaccinated passengers on a Royal Caribbean International cruise out of the Bahamas tested positive for the coronavirus, the cruise line said. The passengers, who were younger than 16 and traveling in the same group, left Adventure of the Seas before the end of the cruise on Thursday in Freeport with their companions. They returned home to Florida on a private flight arranged by the cruise company, CEO Michael Bayley said in a Facebook post.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Croatia hit by Ivan Perisic blow after forward tests positive for coronavirus

Ivan Perisic has tested positive for Covid-19, the Croatian Football Federation announced on Saturday evening. Inter Milan winger Perisic scored in the 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday night, which secured a place in the last 16 as runners-up to England in Group D. The 32-year-old will now spend 10...
WorldConnecticut Post

Report: Serbian arriving for Tokyo Olympics tests positive

TOKYO (AP) — A member of the Serbian Olympic rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in just under three weeks. The news was reported Sunday by the Japanese agency Kyodo and cited Japanese health ministry officials.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Serbian Olympic Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

With a little less than three weeks until the Tokyo Olympics, a member of the Serbian rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter the country. The athlete has been quarantined at Haneda airport in Tokyo, according to officials. Four others who traveled with the athlete have been taken to a nearby facility. About 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes will soon arrive in Japan for the Games, in addition to the thousands of coaches, judges, and Olympic officials, causing concern that there will be a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Over 500 cases were reported Sunday, making it the 15th straight day that infections have increased. Two weeks ago, organizers announced venues could be filled up to 50 percent capacity but it’s still up in the air if fans will be allowed to watch the events. Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, has said no fans should be at the Games and went on to call holding the Olympics “abnormal” due to the pandemic.
Public Healthallkpop.com

ATEEZ undergo COVID-19 testing after staff member tests positive

ATEEZ have undergone COVID-19 testing after a staff member tested positive. According to the group's label KQ Entertainment on July 6, ATEEZ underwent testing and will be self-isolating until they receive the results. The label stated,. "Today, ATEEZ were informed one of the outsourced staff members they worked with during...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Indonesia's tourism recovery on hold amid COVID-19 outbreak

JAKARTA, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The re-open of Indonesia's holiday islands to international tourists still seem a long shot. Indonesia's COVID-19 cases started soaring since mid-June, which accompanied with the strictest restrictions on public activities so far, holding the recovery of both domestic and foreign tourism at bay. Travel agencies...
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Will Kazakhstan reap fruits of China's crypto crackdown

From the minute China declared war on its booming cryptomining industry, Kazakhstan was tipped to benefit from the sector-shaking exodus. But whilst crypto exiles from the Middle Kingdom are already turfing up in Central Asia's biggest economy, industry lobbyists are worrying that regulatory caprice - chiefly a new electricity surcharge applied to miners - could turn a potential flood into a trickle.
WorldBBC

Alice Hodgkinson: Body of English teacher missing in Japan found

The body of an English teacher who went missing in Japan has been found. Alice Hodgkinson, from Nottingham, was reported missing by her manager on 1 July after she failed to arrive at work in Tokyo. Nottinghamshire Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy