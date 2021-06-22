Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: best offers on Shark, Apple AirPods and Nintendo Switch
Amazon's Prime Day sale has become a shopping event big enough to rival Black Friday – a two-day extravaganza with hundreds of discounts on technology, home appliances, beauty and more. But how can you shop smartly? From the hundreds – if not thousands – of deals, we've found the ones most worth your time. It's undoubtedly the best time to buy Amazon devices such as Kindle, Echo and the Fire TV stick, as they're heavily discounted. Amazon also rounds up limited-time deals from big brands including Apple, Nintendo, Shark and Oral-B.