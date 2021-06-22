Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Why You’ll Enjoy a Delicious Meal at the Drift Inn Café of Yachats, Oregon

Posted by 
Michelle Marie Warner
Michelle Marie Warner
 18 days ago

Come for the food, stay for the ambiance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sla7b_0abNIqoH00
Dining room at The Drift Inn Café in Yachats, ORPhoto courtesy of The Drift Inn website

Father’s Day and Summer Solstice 2021 was a popular weekend to visit The Drift Inn Café of Yachats, Oregon. Despite it being tourist season, my friends and I managed to only wait five minutes before a host seated us for dinner.

It’s exciting to see restaurants booming with business again, after nearly two years managing the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures. The staff at The Drift Inn Café all wear masks while serving customers.

They currently allow patrons to enter without a mask if they’re vaccinated. They indicated the server would ask to see a vaccination card, but they trusted us without proof. It’s still somewhat surreal to enter any establishment without a mask, but I quickly got used to it.

I found the decor quite remarkable. While we waited, we gazed at the stunningly unique works of art and trinkets made by local artists. When we walked to our table, we noticed colorful umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. We sat at a beautiful amber-colored wooden booth.

The Drift Inn has an extensive menu, includes seafood, burgers, wood-fired pizza, and salads, and some Mexican favorites. My friend and I ordered the Mediterranean burger.

The Drift Inn is a family-friendly restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. We are located on scenic Highway 101 with a view of the Yachats River as it reaches the Pacific Ocean. Our menu is an eclectic mix of family favorites and original dishes focused on fresh ingredients and the Pacific Northwest. We also offer coffee drinks, homemade soups, fresh-baked breads, and decadent desserts. — The Drift Inn Café

Our server was attentive and patient, offering ample time to decide on our orders. She accommodated special requests and substitutions.

They were short-staffed and busy, so we understood when some of our meals arrived with or without some things. I was impressed by the speed at which they corrected everything. Everyone received their food around the same time, and we enjoyed a spirited conversation with our tasty dinner.

Unlike most of Oregon state, Yachats in among a few coastal towns that include sales tax. They also add a 20% gratuity, so there’s no need to include a tip.

The Drift Inn Café of Yachats offers a pet-friendly patio, dine-in without a mask for those who are vaccinated, take-out, and deliveries when they are able. They also have live music every night. Too bad we missed that this time around. They’re open from 9:00 AM-8:00 PM, seven days a week, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

As the name entails, The Drift Inn offers lodging at some of the most beautiful and affordable hotel rooms I’ve ever seen. Their website boasts several options, ranging from $50 a night for a shared bathroom to apartment-style rooms for up to $150 a night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269tbz_0abNIqoH00
One of the gorgeous rooms at The Drift Inn, named “A Most Charming Space.”Photo courtesy of The Drift Inn reservation site

Overall, I gave The Drift Inn Café 4.5 stars. Our service was excellent, the food was delicious, and the ambiance was lovely. I took off half a star for the mistakes with our orders, but I’m happy with their quick corrective measures.

Next time I visit Yachats, I’ll stay in one of their wonderful rooms. The Drift Inn and Café have a lot to offer. Not only was their fresh, made-to-order food delicious, but their service was also outstanding and the atmosphere delightful. I highly recommend checking it out when you come to visit Yachats, Oregon.

For their full menu and more information, please visit their website.

#Reopening

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Michelle Marie Warner

Michelle Marie Warner

Eugene, OR
945
Followers
258
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Grateful single mama with a plethora of passions. Keen observer with an eye for editing. I write about relationships, parenting, mental health, addiction and recovery, creativity/productivity, gratitude, mindfulness, and personal growth. She/her. Let’s connect.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Yachats, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Food Drink#Orphoto#The Drift Inn Caf#Mexican#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy