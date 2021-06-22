Why You’ll Enjoy a Delicious Meal at the Drift Inn Café of Yachats, Oregon

Come for the food, stay for the ambiance

Dining room at The Drift Inn Café in Yachats, OR Photo courtesy of The Drift Inn website

Father’s Day and Summer Solstice 2021 was a popular weekend to visit The Drift Inn Café of Yachats, Oregon. Despite it being tourist season, my friends and I managed to only wait five minutes before a host seated us for dinner.

It’s exciting to see restaurants booming with business again, after nearly two years managing the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures. The staff at The Drift Inn Café all wear masks while serving customers.

They currently allow patrons to enter without a mask if they’re vaccinated. They indicated the server would ask to see a vaccination card, but they trusted us without proof. It’s still somewhat surreal to enter any establishment without a mask, but I quickly got used to it.

I found the decor quite remarkable. While we waited, we gazed at the stunningly unique works of art and trinkets made by local artists. When we walked to our table, we noticed colorful umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. We sat at a beautiful amber-colored wooden booth.

The Drift Inn has an extensive menu, includes seafood, burgers, wood-fired pizza, and salads, and some Mexican favorites. My friend and I ordered the Mediterranean burger.

Our server was attentive and patient, offering ample time to decide on our orders. She accommodated special requests and substitutions.

They were short-staffed and busy, so we understood when some of our meals arrived with or without some things. I was impressed by the speed at which they corrected everything. Everyone received their food around the same time, and we enjoyed a spirited conversation with our tasty dinner.

Unlike most of Oregon state, Yachats in among a few coastal towns that include sales tax. They also add a 20% gratuity, so there’s no need to include a tip.

The Drift Inn Café of Yachats offers a pet-friendly patio, dine-in without a mask for those who are vaccinated, take-out, and deliveries when they are able. They also have live music every night. Too bad we missed that this time around. They’re open from 9:00 AM-8:00 PM, seven days a week, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

As the name entails, The Drift Inn offers lodging at some of the most beautiful and affordable hotel rooms I’ve ever seen. Their website boasts several options, ranging from $50 a night for a shared bathroom to apartment-style rooms for up to $150 a night.

One of the gorgeous rooms at The Drift Inn, named “A Most Charming Space.” Photo courtesy of The Drift Inn reservation site

Overall, I gave The Drift Inn Café 4.5 stars. Our service was excellent, the food was delicious, and the ambiance was lovely. I took off half a star for the mistakes with our orders, but I’m happy with their quick corrective measures.

Next time I visit Yachats, I’ll stay in one of their wonderful rooms. The Drift Inn and Café have a lot to offer. Not only was their fresh, made-to-order food delicious, but their service was also outstanding and the atmosphere delightful. I highly recommend checking it out when you come to visit Yachats, Oregon.

For their full menu and more information, please visit their website .

