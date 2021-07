UPDATE, 9:27 p.m. | Ila Parks has been located and is safe.

EARLIER | A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ila M. Parks was last seen around noon on Monday in her tan 2003 Lexus ES300 near Platte Purchase and Barry roads.

Parks, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, takes medication daily.

If anyone has seen Parks, call 911.