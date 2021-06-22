San Antonio is celebrating a smaller Fiesta to ease back to normal after Covid

SAN ANTONIO — The temperature was rising and the sweat rolling, but the number of people who turned out to celebrate a slimmed-down, delayed Fiesta kept growing Monday. The majority went maskless at the Mercado, or Market Square, downtown where colorful strings of plastic “papel picado” fluttered in a welcomed breeze, as locals and visitors moved among food and drink stands, band performances, restaurants and stores. The crowd wasn't as big as a Fiesta, but it was a comfort to many.