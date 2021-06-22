Cancel
Helena, MT

MHP releases video from DNRC helicopter accident

By Brianna.west@cowlesmontana.com
FOX 28 Spokane
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. – Montana Highway Patrol released new video and a Facebook post concerning the DNRC helicopter accident at the Deep Creek Fire. On Tuesday, June 15, Trooper Amanda Villa was in Broadwater County to conduct a roadblock for a nearby fire when she witnessed a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter crash near Highway 12 east of Townsend. Trooper Villa and a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy immediately responded to render aid to the five passengers on board. A passenger who had managed to escape informed Villa that four more people remained in the wreckage. Trooper Villa and the deputy rushed to the scene and helped the remaining four passengers to safety. The DNRC personnel were released from the hospital that day after being assessed and cleared by medical professionals.

www.fox28spokane.com
