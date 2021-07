MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after setting off a firework inside his car, Murfreesboro Police said. An unidentified Murfreesboro man was holding a mortar in his left hand when it exploded on Wednesday night. Murfreesboro emergency officials said the man was trying to shoot the mortar out of his sunroof near Forrest Drive and N. Highland Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.