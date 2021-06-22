Cancel
Bank see nearly $28 million drop in profits in 2020

By Hallie Brown
KFYR-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bank of North Dakota earned less money in 2020 for a variety of reasons. Despite that, Bank President Eric Hardmeyer says performance overall was exceptional. The Bank of North Dakota reported a profit of $141.2 million, which was down from the $169 million made in...

