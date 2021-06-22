Oregon woman disappeared from lunch break at Cabela’s and survived 33-hour drive with suspected killer: ‘She is very strong’
That’s the message Laura Johnson’s father Dennis posted to Facebook late Sunday with a photo of his beaming daughter at the airport. The homecoming brought to a close a harrowing two-day ordeal for Laura Johnson who was on her lunch break Friday when police say Oen E. Nicholson, 30, kidnapped her and forced her to drive more than 2,100 miles to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.www.oregonlive.com