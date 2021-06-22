Killeen High School mourning death of first African American teacher

Killeen Independent School District announced the passing of Dr. Ruth Altrac Tomlin on Monday.

Since her start in 1970, Dr. Tomlin was the first African American teacher at Killeen High School.

Dr. Tomlin was praised for her educational achievements by many organizations and was often referred to as a trailblazer, according to Killeen ISD.

She retired in 1994, after serving as a teacher for 14 years and a Killeen ISD counselor for 10 years.