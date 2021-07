Many remember the late President Lyndon Johnson for succeeding President John F. Kennedy after his assassination in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963. Others remember him for his domestic Great Society Program, which included civil rights, Medicare, Medicaid, war on poverty and public broadcasting and a friend of Israel. There was also other foreign policy, most notably the Vietnam War. Few remember his other landmark legislation. This was the foundation for federal financial support of public transportation.