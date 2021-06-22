David Katz, Fox Sports Head of Digital, Set to Exit

Katz is departing to “return to my entrepreneurial roots,” he wrote in a memo to Fox Sports staff Monday (read the full memo below). He also will serve as non-executive chairman of ThePostGame, the digital sports content and marketing agency he founded in 2007 and previously ran before joining Fox Sports in September 2018. In that capacity, he will work with ThePostGame CEO Eric Herd to further expand the company’s sports betting content business organically and via acquisitions.