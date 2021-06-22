Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

David Katz, Fox Sports Head of Digital, Set to Exit

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatz is departing to “return to my entrepreneurial roots,” he wrote in a memo to Fox Sports staff Monday (read the full memo below). He also will serve as non-executive chairman of ThePostGame, the digital sports content and marketing agency he founded in 2007 and previously ran before joining Fox Sports in September 2018. In that capacity, he will work with ThePostGame CEO Eric Herd to further expand the company’s sports betting content business organically and via acquisitions.

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Titus
Person
Charlotte Wilder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Fox Sports Head#Thepostgame#Variety Fox Sports#Yahoo Sports#Entertainment And Studios#Cbs#Fox Sports Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
FootballInformationWeek

Fox Talks Building Up a Super Bowl-Grade Digital Platform

Television broadcaster Fox Corporation shared at this week’s INS1GHTS virtual conference a bit of the IT strategy and work that went into rebuilding some of its infrastructure and preparations that went into the 2020 Super Bowl stream to a global audience. Steven Thorpe, vice president of video platforms, and Michael...
TV & VideosBoxingNews24.com

Fury vs. Wilder III : FOX Sports Offers Extensive Coverage

FOX Sports is set to air extensive preview programming in anticipation of the July 24 Pay-Per-View trilogy showdown between undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, beginning Saturday, July 3. With an intimate look into...
Economycrossingbroad.com

Sinclair Reportedly Put in a Bid for the NBC Regional Sports Networks

It was about two months ago when The Wall Street Journal reported that NBC was thinking about selling their regional sports networks, or perhaps moving them to Peacock instead, and going the streaming route. One of the things that you, the reader, brought up back then was Sinclair’s presence in...
Sportskentsterling.com

Rachel Nichols drama at ESPN should be instructive for all in sports media

Arrogance is repulsive to people. We don’t like the arrogant. That is especially true for those who work in a profession as disposable as sports media. ESPN’s Rachel Nichols expressed arrogance in a not-so-private phone call, and she is being held accountable by being taken off the network’s NBA Finals coverage. Eventually, she might lose her job.
MLBPosted by
Variety

Sinclair’s RSN Streaming Service Is a Gamble, but a Necessary One

Sinclair Broadcast Group recently unveiled ambitious plans for a direct-to-consumer local regional sports network (RSN) streaming service. The company has to roll the dice. The $9.6 billion spent on acquiring Fox Sports’ RSNs from Disney in August 2019 looks to have been a vast overpayment given the company wrote down the RSNs by $4.23 billion in November 2020. The inflated price may be compounded by the RSNs owing $1.82 billion in rights fees to teams, according to Sportico.
NFLAwful Announcing

Apple reportedly in ‘early talks’ with NFL about Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is valuable commodity, especially within the streaming world. With upcoming TV deals wrapped up and announced, Sunday Ticket is the lone football property up for grabs and potential suitors have been reportedly in discussion about the out-of-market NFL service. One company reportedly discussing Sunday Ticket is a...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Spun

2 Networks Are Reportedly Interested In ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Over the past two weeks, Maria Taylor‘s future at ESPN has been called into question due to several circumstances. Her contract with ESPN is coming to an end, but after the latest news she might choose to move on. Audio of fellow ESPN host Rachel Nichols questioning the network’s decision to choose Taylor over her for NBA Countdown made headlines.
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Inks Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

High-level production on and off the field has been a staple during the career of Sam Acho. The former Texas defensive-end did it all during his time on the Forty Acres, and that isn't going to stop anytime soon. According to Brian Davis of HookEm.com, Acho, 32, will be taking...
WWE411mania.com

Jon Moxley Sports Shaved Head At Autograph Signing

Jon Moxley has a new look, which was spotted at an autograph signing over the weekend. As you can see in the Twitter-posted video below, Moxley was in Las Vegas for a signing and briefly revealed that he has shaved his head. Moxley has been away from AEW TV since...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy