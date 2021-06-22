Cancel
Drinking coffee of any type cuts risk for liver problems, study says

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces your risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases, a new study found. Coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers, according to the study published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health.

