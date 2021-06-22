What Heston Blumenthal Did Before Becoming Famous
Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal is a well-known name in the food industry. According to Square Meal, he started experimenting in the kitchen as a teenager and found himself blown away by the world of fine dining when he got a chance to eat at a Michelin-starred eatery in France. He was a fan and wanted to explore cooking further. When Blumenthal finished school, he decided to work as an intern with the renowned French culinary icon Raymond Blanc.www.mashed.com