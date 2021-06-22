Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Heston Blumenthal Did Before Becoming Famous

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal is a well-known name in the food industry. According to Square Meal, he started experimenting in the kitchen as a teenager and found himself blown away by the world of fine dining when he got a chance to eat at a Michelin-starred eatery in France. He was a fan and wanted to explore cooking further. When Blumenthal finished school, he decided to work as an intern with the renowned French culinary icon Raymond Blanc.

www.mashed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heston Blumenthal
Person
Raymond Blanc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Michelin#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant Rachel McAdams Worked At Before Becoming Famous

She's been a Time Traveler's Wife, a Mean Girl, and a Wedding Crasher. She spent Midnight in Paris, entered the Eurovision Song Contest, and was an avid Notebook keeper. Rachel McAdams has worn a lot of hats over the years, but one particular red-and-yellow accessory still stands out. "I worked at the local McDonald's for three years," McAdams told The New York Times in 2008. "I'm not sure why they kept me: I am something of a daydreamer and a dawdler, so they would only let me be the 'friendly voice' that greeted you when you entered the restaurant."
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

14 Celebrities Who Didn't Become Famous Until After 50

It seems like there's always a hot, young actor or singer taking the world by storm, even though they're barely out of high school. And while finding success at any age is a great thing, it's also encouraging to hear stories of those who found their niche later in life. After all, not everyone who sets out to make a living in the entertainment business actually does so right away. The following list of stars didn't really become "Stars" with a capital "S" until they were in their 50s. Some of them were successful stage performers who ended up getting big breaks in movies or TV. Some of them were living relatively normal lives until reality TV came knocking. And one of them was involved in an early version of the CIA before taking a really big career turn. Read on to find out more about 14 celebrities who became famous after 50.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Try these sweet, boozy brioche by an ex-Dinner by Heston patisserie chef

There's something incredibly satisfying about pull apart bread – be it the communal aspect of sharing it with loved ones, or the act of getting handsy with your food. If you're looking at the savoury option, Baker Bleu's wheel of country rolls is almost at the peak of ASMR-fuelled desires. And if you're looking at a sweet alternative, it's tough to look past Chic de Partie's boozy brioche.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About Waffle House

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was a star. He inspired many others by his sheer passion for food and his motivation to introduce others to exotic and underrated dishes from different parts of the world. Perhaps his most interesting quality was that he led by example. In his field notes for Hanoi in his "Parts Unknown" series in 2017, he wrote, "You like food and are reasonably nice at the table? You show me hospitality? I will sit down with you and break bread." Bourdain was implying that he would prep for a meal with an open mind and not turn anything down. And he stood by his words. He even ate with controversial figures such as Hezbollah supporters (via Eating Well.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Luxurious Way Andrew Zimmern Celebrated His 60th Birthday

When you're a chef-entrepreneur with a successful restaurant company, a hit Travel Channel show, three books to your name, multiple James Beard and Emmy awards, and a net worth of $10 million, how do you celebrate your 60th birthday?. Followers of Andrew Zimmern's Instagram account found out just how he...
Visual ArtThe Conversation

Diana statue: What it reveals about the challenges of sculpting famous people

The excitement around the uncloaking of a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday seemed to spread around the world last week. But it wasn’t just the prospect of the reunion of Prince William and Prince Harry that sent the press and the public wild with anticipation.
Recipesseriouseats.com

Shrimp Fried Rice

The high-output flame of a kitchen blowtorch imparts the distinctive smoky aroma and flavor of classic wok hei that is otherwise very difficult to achieve on a Western stovetop. Cooking the rice in two batches keeps the heat high and guarantees the grains won't clump up as you stir-fry. Iceberg...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
Food & Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Opus One Appoints Executive Chef

Opus One Winery CEO, Christopher Lynch, and Vice President of Communications and Guest Relations, Christopher Barefoot, are pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Scott as the Executive Chef. Ms. Scott will be responsible for the entire culinary program at Opus One in a manner that reflects the spirit and uncompromising hospitality of our founders.
DrinksTelegraph

The best wine cases to order for a great British staycation

A sodden field in Hampshire with clouds glowering over the hedgerows wasn’t quite what Shirley Valentine had in mind when she famously said she wanted to drink a glass of wine in the country in which the grape is grown. But for those who can’t or don’t want to risk flick-flacking quarantine rules or the exorbitant cost of PCRs to go abroad this summer, at least it is an option.
Celebritiesallthatsinteresting.com

The Inside Story Of Anthony Bourdain’s Death — And The Downward Spiral That Preceded It

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead at age 61 at Le Chambard Hotel in France on June 8, 2018. Tragically, his death was ruled a suicide by hanging. From exposing the seedy underbelly of the restaurant industry to dining with President Obama in Vietnam, it’s no wonder why Anthony Bourdain was called the “original rock star” of the culinary world. Unlike other celebrity chefs, his appeal stretched far beyond the delicious food he cooked and ate. This made Anthony Bourdain’s death all the more tragic.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Vegan KFC Protest Has The Internet Divided

To say vegans have a bad public image would be putting it mildly. The only group with a lower reputation than vegans was drug addicts, according to a study cited by Vox. Chef Anthony Bourdain famously equated vegans with terrorists in a New Yorker article, calling them a "Hezbollah-like splinter faction" of the vegetarians. One woman in Australia may not have helped vegans shed this negative image with her recent action at a KFC in Melbourne. Tash Peterson entered the restaurant wearing white clothes stained with fake blood and carrying a megaphone playing recorded animal screams, according to the Independent. For her coup de grâce, Peterson — known online as "vganbooty" — poured a bottle of fake blood on the floor and on the cashiers' counter before lecturing the greasy-fingered diners about their crimes against animals.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The BBQ Brawl Judge Reddit Loves

When you think of Carson Kressley, images of the original Fab Five from Bravo's "Queer Eye For the Straight Guy" immediately spring to mind (via a Carson Kressley fan page). The fashion expert has gone on to make an appearance on "Dances With The Stars," started his own fashion line, and has even written several self-help books aimed at making everyone feel comfortable in their own skin. Kressley now counts himself as a judge on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," and surprised followers when he posted the news on Instagram in the caption "Are you ready to rumble??!! An all new season of BARBEQUE BRAWL starts tonight at 9/8c."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Chopped: Playing With Fire

If you're a "Chopped" superfan, you're probably already in the loop with some of their special editions of the show, like "Alton's Maniacal Baskets" or "Chopped 420." These spin-offs put an extra twist on the mystery baskets, themes, and cooking techniques that chefs use in each round. Now, we'll get to see new surprises on the show once again, with "Chopped: Playing with Fire," hosted by Ted Allen.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Is So Embarrassed By This Story He Almost Refused To Share It

Obviously, everyone has embarrassing moments from time to time. But when a television star gets caught off guard by an interviewer, the embarrassing memory might become all the more uncomfortable in the run-around to avoid telling the story. At least, that's what seems to have happened to Andrew Zimmern in an episode of a "Hot Ones" tribute show on YouTube.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Baked Crab Cake Recipe

Nothing says summer like fresh seafood. Crab cakes — a favorite, traditional American dish — check off so many culinary boxes. Depending on how they are prepared, crab cakes can taste sweet, a little bit salty, or a delightful combo of both. The patties may seem flaky, creamy, or buttery. But no matter the subtle differences, the carb-laden comfort food always turns out to be a delicious meal. Recipe developer Jamie Monkkonen of Vibrantly g-Free is from Maryland and takes the state's signature dish very seriously — as we all should! "I made this version a little different from the classic Maryland Crab Cake [which features Old Bay] with dill for a fun change," she says. "It's absolutely refreshing! They are also super easy to make at home, although I never would have guessed it before trying." Crab cakes are a fun meal to make when entertaining friends, and can be the main dinner or just an appetizer. This recipe is sure to be a family favorite.
Drinksradiomisfits.com

Wine Women – Simone F.M. Spinner, Art & Wine Pairing

Have you ever had a sip of wine and been transported to a memory of a painting (or vice versa)? Did a sip of a To Kalon Cabernet remind you of a Rembrandt? How about a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Gris reminding you of a Gauguin Tahitian beach scene? Read more…
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Chef Michael Mina's Tip For Creating The Perfect Summer Steak Dish

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina is a person who thinks that every person can experiment with their cooking skills and do something different in the kitchen. For instance, he thinks that it's possible for most to work with nontraditional cuts of meat while preparing a dish at home (via Food Sided). He states that home chefs should "first and foremost to absolutely do it" instead of letting their doubts and fears take over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy