What Heston Blumenthal Did Before Becoming Famous

It seems like there's always a hot, young actor or singer taking the world by storm, even though they're barely out of high school. And while finding success at any age is a great thing, it's also encouraging to hear stories of those who found their niche later in life. After all, not everyone who sets out to make a living in the entertainment business actually does so right away. The following list of stars didn't really become "Stars" with a capital "S" until they were in their 50s. Some of them were successful stage performers who ended up getting big breaks in movies or TV. Some of them were living relatively normal lives until reality TV came knocking. And one of them was involved in an early version of the CIA before taking a really big career turn. Read on to find out more about 14 celebrities who became famous after 50.