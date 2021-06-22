Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner Points Out How Entire Franchise Is "Political"

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the age of social media, critics of the Star Wars franchise have claimed that the series can get too "political," whether they're discussing the live-action films, TV series, or other mediums, though showrunner of the upcoming TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte Leslye Headland recently pointed out how the nature of the franchise has embraced politics for decades. Surely some installments in the franchise have leaned more heavily into politics than others, but with war being intrinsically linked with political motivations, the showrunner addressed how series creator George Lucas has always incorporated those themes into his films, even if they are explored in fantastical sci-fi worlds.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#The Av Club#Headland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNME

Disney reportedly changes name of Boba Fett’s Slave 1 spaceship

Disney is reportedly dropping the name Slave I for Boba Fett’s ship in the latest LEGO release. According to JediNews, LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen and LEGO Star Wars Lead Designer Michael Lee Stockwell are changing the name of Boba Fett’s ship. The renaming would reportedly drop...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Rumored The Acolyte Production Start Date Revealed

The Star Wars galaxy is branching out in some interesting ways in the coming years, including with Star Wars: The Acolyte. The live-action series will be set in the final days of the High Republic era of canon, and has been confirmed to be showrun by Russian Doll and Sleeping With Other People's Leslye Headland. After being confirmed during last year's Disney Investor's Day, details surrounding The Acolyte are beginning to come to light — including when it could begin filming. A new report from Discussing Film suggests that the series plans to begin production in February of 2022 in London, with the goal of using "The Volume" technology that has been popularized by The Mandalorian and Marvel Cinematic Universe entries. The report also suggests that casting has already begun for the series, with Lucasfilm searching for a young woman of color for the lead role.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars: The Acolyte Looking to Cast Female POC in Lead Role

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Star Wars franchise continues to expand via Disney+ and I think we can all agree that we have The Mandalorian to thank for it. Currently, Lucasfilm's upcoming project slate is looking hella stacked with shows like Andor, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka coming our way next year. For fans craving for something "new", the production company also has you covered via Star Wars: The Acolyte, an original series that takes place in the High Republic era currently being explored in the comics.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars actor hits out at Disney for Boba Fett's ship name change

Star Wars actor Mark Austin, who played the role of Boba Fett in the special edition of A New Hope, has criticised Disney for a change made to his character's ship. The House of Mouse has decided to rebrand the bounty hunter's ship Slave I as 'Boba Fett's Starship' for a new LEGO set, something that has not gone down well with the actor.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Wars: How The Bad Batch's Omega Origin Reveal Changes Franchise Canon

Star Wars got a major shake-up this week, thanks to the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The series has followed the elite Clone Force 99 as they try to survive Order 66 and the onset of the Galactic Empire under Palpatine's rule - all while trying to protect their young ward, Omega, from an onslaught of ruthless bounty hunters. In The Bad Batch Episode 9, "Bounty Lost", we find out that Omega's origin story makes this series more than just a re-tread of the Original Trilogy era from a new perspective (clone troopers). The Bad Batch has changed the Star Wars canon in a significant way that could have major ramifications for the future.
Movieslrmonline.com

The Acolyte Showrunner Was Inspired By The Phantom Menace

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland was inspired by The Phantom Menace. That might raise a red flag amongst many fans because The Phantom Menace was hardly the greatest Star Wars movie. Though, I could kinda get where Headland was coming from when she spoke to The Wrap recently. “What I...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Acolyte’ Showrunner Leslye Headland on Profound Effect ‘Phantom Menace’ Had on Her Identity – and Her ‘Star Wars’ Series

Leslye Headland is one of several creators working on their own live-action series for Disney+’s expanding small-screen “Star Wars” universe. And just like the others, she has to remain incredibly tight-lipped about almost everything having to do with her Lucasfilm project, titled “The Acolyte.”. But what Headland, the first queer...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Monsters at Work’: Showrunner Bobs Gannaway and Star Ben Feldman on Reviving Pixar’s Hit Franchise for Disney Plus

Two decades after the wonderfully zippy, goofy “Monsters, Inc.” was released in theaters, Pixar is bringing back Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan for another adventure. The upcoming television series “Monsters at Work,” which premieres July 7 on Disney Plus, picks up where “Monsters, Inc.” left off, with CEO Henry J. Waternoose headed for the slammer, children deemed non-toxic, and laugh energy replacing the suddenly outmoded scream energy.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: Is The Mandalorian on Netflix?

The hit streaming series The Mandalorian is of course found on Disney+, but is there anywhere else online to view the first live-action Star Wars show?. Historically, Disney and its various properties have made homes on a variety of other streaming services. Some of the biggest Netflix titles were Marvel universe shows such as Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. These Netflix originals remain on the service, but other pieces of content such as anything from Pixar has mostly been removed from the competing streaming services.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Emilia Clarke Says She Has Unfinished Business With The Star Wars Franchise

After its initially disappointing reception, Solo has become the recipient of a lot of love online as Star Wars fans campaign for this corner of the galaxy to be continued in some form. It’s looking like Disney might be bringing back one star of the movie, Donald Glover, in the upcoming Lando TV series, but there are still many others we want to catch up with. One of those is Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, Han’s former flame last seen working for Darth Maul.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Ranking The Entire Halloween Franchise From Worst To Best

Shaun Munro ranks the Halloween franchise from worst to best…. In the vein of just about every popular, decades-old horror movie franchise, the eleven-film Halloween series is a rollercoaster ride of good, bad and very, very weird. There’s the classic original of course, the increasingly silly and inane run of...
MoviesCNET

The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt: How to watch, when it unlocks

Are you reach to watch The Tomorrow War? After being delayed six months due to COVID-19, the film starring Yvonne Strahovski and Christ Pratt is finally here. And while you won't be able to see it in theaters, Pratt warns everyone to avoid trying to watch this movie with a phone in your hand. The trailers and cast promise an action-packed movie, and all you need to check out The Tomorrow War on opening day is an internet connection and access to Amazon Prime.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Put Politics Back on the Menu... Barely

Omega is safe, but the galaxy is still in turmoil. What’s a group of enhanced clones to do? The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch sent Clone Force 99 on yet another side mission, one that reminded us where the galaxy has been, where it is now, and that the Bad Batch are the right heroes for the moment.
MoviesTheForce.net

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

"Bounty Lost", is now available to stream on Disney+!. Watch The New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Now!. Exclusive Pics From "The Bad Batch" Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Meet the "Bad Batch"

Comments / 0

Community Policy