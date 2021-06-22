Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner Points Out How Entire Franchise Is "Political"
In the age of social media, critics of the Star Wars franchise have claimed that the series can get too "political," whether they're discussing the live-action films, TV series, or other mediums, though showrunner of the upcoming TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte Leslye Headland recently pointed out how the nature of the franchise has embraced politics for decades. Surely some installments in the franchise have leaned more heavily into politics than others, but with war being intrinsically linked with political motivations, the showrunner addressed how series creator George Lucas has always incorporated those themes into his films, even if they are explored in fantastical sci-fi worlds.comicbook.com