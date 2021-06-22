Tickets go on sale this week for Pro Football HOF Class of 2021 autograph session

BILLINGS, Mont. — The legends of Montana football all gathered in Billings this weekend to enshrine the next class of football greats. The Montana Pro Football 2021 Hall of Fame Class had nine inductees: 1940's Eagles center Victor Lindskog, Montana linebacker and NFL coach and scout Bob Beers, Helena, Montana and NFL kicker Dan Carpenter, MSU and CFL QB Travis Lulay, Roundup, Arizona St. and Washington defensive lineman Shane Collins, MSU and Tennessee longsnapper Ken Amato, Montana and NFL offensive linemane Steve Okoniewski, Montana QB and Detroit Lions head coach Marty Mornhinweg, and legendary sports broadcaster and Billings native Brent Musburger.