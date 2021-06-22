Tickets go on sale this week for Pro Football HOF Class of 2021 autograph session

MARINETTE—Tickets to the Marinette girls softball teams’ WIAA Division 2 State tournament semifinal game go on sale today. Tickets are available for purchase at the Marinette High School main office at a cost of $11 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. All tickets to the WIAA State tournament must be bought in advance, as tickets will not be sold at the gate. Limited quantities are available.