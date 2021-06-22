Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allen; Evangeline The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana East Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oberlin, Bond and Allen Parish Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED