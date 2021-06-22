Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN KNOX...CENTRAL ANDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN BLOUNT COUNTIES At 814 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Knoxville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Alcoa, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village and Friendsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 372 and 386. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 108 and 123. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH