Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Donta Williams reflects on season

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona lost to Stanford 14-5 on Monday and although the Wildcats were eliminated from the College World Series, head coach Jay Johnson made sure he gave credit to the players. One such player is Donta Williams, who was one of the best players in the country this season. “It’s well...

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#The College World Series#Major League#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Marion County, FLStar-Banner

Forest lacrosse teams reflect on successful seasons

Boys and girls lacrosse at Forest High School combined to win two-thirds of the matches they played in 2021, and the future of both programs looks bright. And the Wildcats deserve credit not just for the records they posted (9-6 for the girls, 13-5 for the District 1-2A champion boys) but for how they did it.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Likas: Time to reflect on most unusual high school sports season to date

CHAMPAIGN — I remember attending the Class 2A boys’ basketball super-sectional game between Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin the night of March 10, 2020, on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus. The term “COVID-19” absolutely had entered the mainstream news cycle by this point. Basketball games just like this one would...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids freshman outfielder reflects on rookie season

BIG R APIDS – Alanah Thompson had a remarkable freshman season for Big Rapids’ district championship team, and the Cardinals are anxious to see what she’ll be able to produce the next three years. “I started off pretty rough and was pretty nervous at the beginning because I was on...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Northern Arizona runner Nico Young reflects on freshman season

A tremendous initial college running season came to an end in late June for Northern Arizona freshman Nico Young. Young qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 5K after a stunning 13:24.26 finish in April’s Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, breaking the U20 national record. On June 27, he finished the long season with a 5K time of 13:35.94, good for ninth place at the Trials.
NFLSporting News

Pac-12 coach rankings for 2021: Clay Helton remains on same shaky ground at USC

Our Pac-12 coaching rankings didn't change much for 2021, and that is a sign of the times for the conference. There is not a Pac-12 coach in our top 10 rankings among the 1-130 rankings for FBS coaches. The top seven coaches are ranked in the same order as 2020. It's tough to move up given the conference didn't put a team in the College Football Playoff and is coming off a season where every team in the league only played between four and seven games due to COVID-19.
NFL247Sports

2021 Minnesota Football Off-Season Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

Game 3 (Saturday, September 18th, 2021): at Colorado Buffaloes. Prediction: Colorado 38-35 (1-2, 0-1) Minnesota Record vs Colorado: 0-3 (1972, 1991, 1992) 2020 did not really get off on the right foot for Colorado. Mel Tucker was hired on February 12th by Michigan State eight days after Mark Dantonio retired the day before February National Signing Day. Colorado hired Karl Dorrell as the new head coach 12 days later on February 23rd. Then the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly ended spring football. And then the Pac-12 conference suspended the fall sports schedule on August 11th only to announce a limited, conference-only schedule on September 3rd. This would have allowed Colorado to play a 7 game conference schedule beginning November 7th. Colorado opened their season hosting UCLA. Colorado jumped out to a 35-14 lead on the legs of of 3 Jarek Broussard TD runs. UCLA cut the lead to 35-28 and 42-35 in the 3rd quarter but Colorado managed to hold on and beat UCLA 48-42 to start season 1-0. Game 2 saw Colorado travel to Stanford. Colorado scored 2 first half TDs while Stanford managed 3 first half FG’s to give Colorado a 14-9 halftime lead. A Sam Noyer TD run and a TD pass to Brendan Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, opened up a 28-9 Colorado lead. Stanford cut the lead to 35-32 in the 4th quarter but could not complete the comeback, giving Colorado a 2-0 record. RB Jarek Broussard and QB Sam Noyer were named the Pac-12 Offensive Players of the Week the first two weeks of the year with LB Nate Landman being named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2. Colorado’s game the following week against Arizona State was cancelled due to Covid-19 as was the following week’s game against USC. Colorado was able to schedule a replacement for USC by scheduling San Diego State. Colorado limited a depleted SDSU offense to 3 points as Colorado beat SDSU 20-10. LB’s Nate Landman and Carson Wells combined for 4 sacks and 7.5 TFLs against SDSU.
NFLSportsGrid

Rookie Javonte Williams Could Lead the Broncos in Rushing Attempts this season

While it may look like going into this season, the dreaded running back by committee situation could derail your fantasy plans with the Denver Broncos Javonte Walker could be distancing himself from Melvin Gordon. Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post sure seems to think so. The Colorado scribe believes the rookie RB Denver traded up to the second round to select will out-carry Gordon and any other player in the Mile High City.
NFL247Sports

ECU 2021 Opponent Preview: Appalachian State

As the 2021 season draws closer, Hoist The Colours will be taking a look at each of the 12 opponents on East Carolina’s schedule this fall. We start with the season opener against Appalachian State. DATE: Thursday, Sept. 2. LOCATION: Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium) KICKOFF TIME: 7:30 p.m....
Florida State247Sports

Florida OL Austin Firestone commits to Northwestern Wildcats

Niceville (Fla.) High offensive tackle Austin Firestone announced his commitment to Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern on Wednesday morning. He chose the Big Ten program over his other finalists in Virginia and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Firestone took officials to each campus in June. "I love that Northwestern is a powerhouse...
NFL247Sports

Three-star D-lineman Horace Lockett's 247Sports Crystal Ball trending toward Ole Miss

Horace Lockett named a top three of Ole Miss, Oregon and Georgia Tech last week, but if you ask the 247Sports Crystal Ball, it is the Rebels that will ultimately get the signature for the standout from Atlanta's Westlake High School. With four predictions in, Ole Miss owns 100 percent of Lockett's Crystal Ball forecasts. The picks come from Ole Miss insiders David Johnson and Yancy Porter, 247Sports national director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports Mississippi State insider Paul Jones. Jones cast his prediction on Lockett to Ole Miss on Wednesday.
College Sports247Sports

LSU baseball hires new recruiting coordinator

Jay Johnson has made another key hire after taking over the LSU baseball program. Johnson has now reportedly found his recruiting coordinator. According to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, LSU has hired former Dallas Baptist associate head coach Dan Fitzgerald to be the Tigers’ next recruiting coordinator. Fitzgerald spent nine seasons with the Patriots before making the move to LSU.

Comments / 0

Community Policy