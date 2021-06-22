Cancel
Chiloquin, OR

New wildfire south of Chiloquin prompts Level 3 evacuations, road closures

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
 18 days ago
(Update: Level 3 evacuation lifted)

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire broke out south of Chiloquin Monday afternoon, threatening structures and prompting Level 3 evacuation orders and two road closures, authorities said.

The Pool Fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. east of Agency Lake, on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands.

The fire was was estimated to be 30 acres and growing late Monday afternoon, with no containment. The cause was under investigation.

There are several structures threatened, officials said. Multiple resources, including air and ground crews, were working on the fire or on order.

According to fire officials, early in the incident, two engines "took some heat from the fire." Both engines are back in service, they said, and there are no reported injuries.

Due to the new fire, South Chiloquin Road was closed between Modoc Point Road and Oregon Highway 62. ODOT reported Modoc Point Road also was closed in the area. Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page .

At the request of the Pool Fire incident commander, issued by Klamath County Emergency Management, a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order was issued residents to the south of South Chiloquin Road on Blue Pool Way to Witam Bluff Drive. Klamath County sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue Volunteers were evacuating affected residents.

The evacuation alerts were lifted at 5:15 p.m., but authorities warned the end of Witam Bluff Drive at Metate Lane remained closed for heavy firefighting activity.

For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov.  To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org

American Red Cross along with Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has is in the process of establishing an evacuation center at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino, located 34333 Highway 97 South in Chiloquin.

The post New wildfire south of Chiloquin prompts Level 3 evacuations, road closures appeared first on KTVZ .

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

