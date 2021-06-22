Police: Missing boys found safe after amber alert issued in Dallas, suspect in custody

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Dallas Police have issued an Amber Alert for two missing kids. Police are looking for Seven and Curtis Jeter. They're two and four years old. They were last seen on Highland Village Drive Monday afternoon with their father, Curtis Everett Jeter II who police say is a suspect in a homicide. They say the children were last seen in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to driver side rear quarter panel.