CJ McCollum is a big admirer of Devin Booker's game, but that doesn't mean he agrees with the notion that the Phoenix Suns young star is the next Kobe Bryant. Several media members have given Booker this unofficial title, and it seems like some fans bought into that. However, CJ wants people to pump the brakes on this; Devin is having a great season, but it's still early to put him next to one of the greatest players of all time.