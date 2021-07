The SF Giants placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list and recalled outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr from Triple-A on Friday. Wade is also an experienced first baseman, and will likely see plenty of playing time on the infield dirt with Belt’s injury. In a press conference with reporters prior to Friday’s game, Kapler revealed that the organization expects Belt to miss more than 10 days and is concerned he will need surgery. Given the timing of the injury, any severe injury could end Belt’s 2021 season.