Drinking coffee of any type cuts risk for liver problems, study says

By CNN
whdh.com
 18 days ago

(CNN) — Drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces your risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases, a new study found. Coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty...

whdh.com
Three to four cups of coffee a day reduce the risk of fatty liver, cirrhosis and the like. Tasty prevention: Just a few cups of coffee a day can apparently reduce the risk of liver diseases such as cirrhosis, fatty liver or liver cancer - by up to 20 per cent. A long-term study suggests this with almost 500,000 participants. She confirms earlier observations that coffee and decaffeinated coffee can protect the liver. However, it is still unclear which coffee ingredients handle this positive effect.

