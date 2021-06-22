Quake reboot rumored to be in development, main character is a woman
Quake was influential on the entire gaming market, and while the original game came out 25 years ago now... a Quake reboot is reportedly in development. The new Quake reboot is rumored to have a female protagonist, which would be a big change for the franchise. It was rumored that during the development of DOOM Eternal that id Software was going to use a female lead character, but now the Ranger from Quake looks to be female.www.tweaktown.com