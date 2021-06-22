Quake reboot rumored to be in development, main character is a woman

Here we are, still recovering from all the events that went down at Summer Game Fest + E3 2021, as the gaming news cycle is currently slowed to a crawl. So here I am, scrapping the rumor mill for news to share with my fellow Brahs! This article represents the third time I’ve sourced Nick, the co-founder of XboxEra, on the site this week. First was for Ghost of Ikishima. Second was for the next God of War gameplay reveal. Now our boy is saying that Square Enix is getting ready to bring back The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver!