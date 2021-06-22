Cancel
Video Games

Quake reboot rumored to be in development, main character is a woman

By Anthony Garreffa
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quake was influential on the entire gaming market, and while the original game came out 25 years ago now... a Quake reboot is reportedly in development. The new Quake reboot is rumored to have a female protagonist, which would be a big change for the franchise. It was rumored that during the development of DOOM Eternal that id Software was going to use a female lead character, but now the Ranger from Quake looks to be female.

