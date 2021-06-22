Victoria College Foundation awards grant to Welder Center
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria College Foundation recently awarded employee grants for the Spring 2021 semester. Among the grants awarded was one for $1,197.99 to VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts for the purchase of a 4K camera to improve the quality of live-streamed and recorded events at the Welder Center, VC’s Emerging Technology Complex and VC’s Museum of the Coastal Bend. Pictured from left are Susan Prukop, VC Foundation development director; Patrick McLaughlin, Welder Center production services planner; and Amy Mundy, executive director of College Advancement and the VC Foundation.www.crossroadstoday.com