Upcoming Jon M. Chu Movies: What's Ahead For The In The Heights Director
In The Heights premiered on HBO Max and in theaters on June 11, 2021. Since its release, the film has gained praise and criticism from both film critics and audiences. Now that the general public can watch In The Heights streaming, many fans of the film want to know what Jon M. Chu movies are next for the director. Chu has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including Wicked and the Crazy Rich Asians sequels.www.cinemablend.com