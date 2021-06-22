Upcoming Jon M. Chu Movies: What's Ahead For The In The Heights Director

For every great movie that we get to see on the big screen, there's another one, or more than one, that never makes it. We've heard countless stories of films that sounded amazing, at least on paper, that never happened. Stuck in the middle of those two extremes are the movies that haven't happened yet, but maybe still could, and that's where director Chris McKay's Nightwing movie lives. At this point it's unclear if the movie will ever actually happen, and even if it does, it sounds like a lot of decisions still need to be made about the film, like whether or not we'd even see Batman.