The Rocketeer: What If Cliff Secord Never Stumbled Upon Howard Hughes’ Jetpack Prototype?

Sequels can be worrisome, especially when they come from the world of slasher horror. Sure, the story and universe can be expanded through another story, but making real additions to the lore and varying up the kills are crucial to keeping the audience interested when handling subsequent rounds of cinematic bloodletting. In the specific case of Fear Street Part 2: 1978, the movie was crafted as the middle part of a narrative designed to play out over three features, but there are still concerns that any genre fan wouldn’t be blamed for pondering. However, as Netflix releases co-writer/director Leigh Janiak’s second installment of the trilogy, audiences will see that the series has killed it again, making some confident and horrific strides.