Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Evangeline SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bond, or 8 miles east of Oberlin, moving east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mamou, Pine Prairie, Reddell, Bond and Duralde.