Monroe County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Monroe; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 812 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Paupack to near Bangor, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Newton, Montague, Mount Pocono, Hopatcong, Forks, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Bangor, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Pen Argyl, Hamburg, Netcong, Wind Gap, Belvidere and Harmony. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 300 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
