Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More rain is in the forecast over the next several days. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect thru Thursday AM for the possibility for 2-4″ of rain. The highest rain chances will be Tuesday at 90%. Lows tonight will be in the 70s w/highs in the low 80 Tuesday under cloudy skies and wet conditions. Winds will be SW at 10-15 mph. The rain chances will remain high Wednesday before decreasing some by Thursday and into the upcoming weekend.