Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot in Washington D.C.

PFN NFL Insider Adam Beasley debuts his Five at 5, with NFL news and rumors from around the league — let the workday melt away with football. As the NFL‘s dead period rolls on, there are still some NFL news and rumors if you look hard enough. In the debut edition of the Five at 5, we explore a name in the trenches to watch in Atlanta, the NFL’s return to normalcy, and a remarkable streak that’s extending. But we kick things off with an early look at the Arizona Cardinals’ plans at running back.