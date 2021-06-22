Cancel
Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot in Washington D.C.

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A Vikings rookie defensive tackle was injured in a shooting in Washington D.C., but is expected make a full recovery, according to authorities and the Minnesota Vikings. Jaylen Twyman was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the NFL Draft this year. According to ESPN...

