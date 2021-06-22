Cancel
Spotify acquires another company to further improve podcasts discovery

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify bought a few small companies in the last couple of months to further improve the podcast experience. Over the weekend, the music streaming company announced another acquisition that's meant to contribute to building the best podcast discovery experience: Podz. Podz is a small company that owns a technology that...

www.phonearena.com
