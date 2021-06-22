See King Crimson with special guests The Zappa Band and The California Guitar Trio at the Greek Theatre 8/6/21

Fort Wayne, IN, June 30, 2021 – Music retailer Sweetwater Sound has announced ‘John Jorgenson’s Eclectic Electric Guitar Workshop’, the latest addition to its ongoing program of in-person educational classes aimed at pairing aspiring musicians and fans with seasoned musicians and performers. The three-day workshop – aimed at intermediate to advanced guitar players — will be hosted by ace session guitar players Jorgenson [Bob Dylan, Peter Frampton, Bonnie Raitt], Laurence Juber [Paul McCartney, Harry Styles, Seal], and Carl Verheyen [Supertramp, Dolly Parton, The Bee Gees], and will focus on providing attendees with a diverse array of playing and recording techniques that can be applied across a variety of musical genres and situations. The workshop will be taking place at the Sweetwater campus in Fort Wayne starting on Thursday, August 12 and running through Saturday, August 14. For more information, please click here.