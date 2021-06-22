See King Crimson with special guests The Zappa Band and The California Guitar Trio at the Greek Theatre 8/6/21

As Los Angeles rubs its collective eyes, crawls out into the sun and tries to put the prior era of unpleasantness into the rear view mirror, it feels like a particularly good time to scream. The last year has left a lot of crap strewn across our collective emotional landscape, and it’s necessary to issue the barbaric yawp every now and again. Just let everything come out at once, and scream like the guy on the King Crimson album cover is screaming.