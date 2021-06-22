Cancel
See King Crimson with special guests The Zappa Band and The California Guitar Trio at the Greek Theatre 8/6/21

By Ilana Tel-Oren
mxdwn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Crimson are bringing their Music Is Our Friend Tour along with special guests The Zappa Band and The California Guitar Trio to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 6, 2021. Since King Crimson began performing live again in 2014, this will be the seventh tour the group will embark on.

