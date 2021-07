The Minnesota Timberwolves made seemingly made the correct decision when the team decided to make then-Raptors assistant Chris Finch their new head coach. At the time of the hiring, the Minnesota Timberwolves seemed rushed, as they had fired Ryan Saunders the same night. Additionally, David Vanterpool is an experienced assistant – and would have been the seemingly obvious choice as the interim coach. But again, the Timberwolves made the decision to hire Finch quickly – and it made a lot of people outside of the organization question the process.