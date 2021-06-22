The 10 Best Nontoxic Cookware Items to Add to Your Kitchen

If you're a hands-on home cook, like me, who likes to use your hard-earned skills, intuition, and cookbooks in the kitchen, it's natural to be a little leery of all the latest tech being integrated into appliances. After all, who wants more screen time, more alerts, and a screaming match with Alexa at dinnertime for not understanding your Australian-inflected English? But even hardened skeptics can't begrudge an oven that cooks a roast perfectly for you with the push of a button, or a fridge that automatically orders groceries. Welcome to the world of smart-kitchen sorcery, where a new class of appliances won't just help you get organized—they'll help you cook and entertain better, too.