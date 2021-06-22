The 10 Best Nontoxic Cookware Items to Add to Your Kitchen
If you’re making steps toward clean living, meaning you’re trying to avoid consuming impurities, choosing non-toxic cookware is a great first step. Non-toxic refers to materials that don’t break down and release toxins when used repeatedly and non-stick coatings that don’t release fumes when exposed to high heat. The most trusted alternatives include cast iron, ceramic coated cookware, glass, stainless steel, and titanium. These materials have low heavy metal compositions, won’t degrade in high temperatures, and are long-lasting. In other words, they won’t melt and leach into your food or the air you breathe.www.themanual.com