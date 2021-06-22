Cancel
Movies

10 Biggest Takeaways From Variety’s Changemakers Summit

By Antonio Ferme
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pharrell Williams, H.E.R., Opal Lee and other individuals transforming the entertainment industry discussed the importance of diversity, inclusion and elevating underrepresented voices in Variety’s Changemakers Summit, which ran virtually from June 17-18. The summit kicked off with a keynote conversation featuring H.E.R., whose song “Fight for You” from Shaka King’s...

Variety

Variety

